Royal Enfield launches Himalayan 440

Excelsior Correspondent

LADAKH, Sept 5: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc–750cc), today launched the Himalayan 440 at the inaugural Himalayan Base Camp in Ladakh.

Marking a decade since the Himalayan carved out a new vocabulary for adventure motorcycling in India, the Himalayan 440 comes with an upgraded heart and an unchanged spirit.

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Forged by the Himalayas, the OG Himalayan was purpose-built to flow with the terrain. Its rugged simplicity and dependable character brought adventure within reach of many more riders, finding favour with some of the world’s greatest explorers while accompanying thousands on their first ascent into adventure.

In the past decade, the Himalayan brand, first through the OG Himalayan and then through its current avatar the Himalayan 450, which was launched in 2023, has sold over 320,000 units globally, as it continues to resonate with riders around the world.

Speaking about the Himalayan 440, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, “Over the past decade, the Himalayan’s journey has been deeply gratifying and emotional for us - one shaped by both the mountains and a global rider community that transformed a simple adventure motorcycle into an international phenomenon. It opened the doors to adventure touring and exploration, paving the way for extraordinary journeys from Everest Base Camp to the South Pole. The Himalayan 440 marks a celebration of this incredible journey. Driven by the messages from our community and guided thoughtfully by authentic rider feedback, the Himalayan 440 delivers precisely what was asked for - a simple, accessible and uncomplicated adventure tourer - the same essence that defined the OG Himalayan.”

To commemorate the launch, initial units of the Himalayan 440 will feature an exclusive ten-year anniversary badge on the fuel tank.

Available in three colours namely Sela Black, Mustang Brown, and Nelong White, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 2,29,000 (ex-showroom). Bookings will open across authorized Royal Enfield dealerships in India and on royalenfield.com from September 4, 2026.