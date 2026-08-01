Royal Enfield Challengers’ Cup begins today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 31: The inaugural Royal Enfield Challengers' Cup will begin on August 1 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh, bringing together emerging ice hockey players from Ladakh and Spiti along with the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Organised under the Royal Enfield Social Mission, the six-day tournament will feature five teams-Leh Kings, Kargil Warriors, Spiti Titans, the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team, ITBP. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the final on August 6.

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The opening day's fixtures will see Kargil Warriors take on the Central Ice Hockey Team, ITBP at 6 pm, followed by Leh Kings facing the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team at 8 pm. The three regional teams will also undergo daily training sessions from August 1 to 4 between 12 noon and 3 pm to enhance their skills.

Among the regional teams, Leh Kings will be led by Karma Rigyal Stein, with former Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Most Valuable Player Mushtaque Ahmad Giri in the squad. Kargil Warriors will feature last season's leading scorer Waseem Bilal and Sajjad Hussain, while Spiti Titans will be spearheaded by Tanzin Dorje, a standout performer from Spiti Cup Season 3.

The tournament will be played at Leh's upgraded all-season artificial ice rink, showcasing the region's improved sporting infrastructure. Building on the success of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, which drew over 34,000 spectators last season, the Challengers' Cup aims to provide young players with exposure to top-level competition.