Round Square leader visits KC Public School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: KC Public School, Jammu, the only Round Square School in J&K, hosted Rajbir Sandhu, Schools Support Director, South Asia & Gulf Region, Round Square, for an official support visit.

Sandhu toured the school’s smart classrooms, laboratories, art arcade and sports facilities, and appreciated the integration of the six Round Square IDEALS—Internationalism, Democracy, Environment, Adventure, Leadership and Service—into the curriculum.

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She lauded student-led initiatives, service and environment projects and the school’s leadership and adventure programmes for promoting resilience, character building and global citizenship. She also interacted with faculty and parents, sharing insights on global best practices and the role of experiential learning in developing confident and responsible global citizens.

As part of the visit, Sandhu participated in a sapling plantation under the school’s Go Green initiative and felicitated the Core Student Committee of the Round Square Conference hosted by the school.

Chairman Raju Chowdhary, Managing Director Arti Chowdhary and Principal Amarendra Mishra expressed gratitude for her guidance and appreciated the visit for further strengthening the school’s commitment to holistic education.