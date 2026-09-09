Leh/Jammu Sep 9: The Ladakh administration on Wednesday warned traders against selling rotten or otherwise unfit non-vegetarian food items, after a large quantity of rotten chicken and fish was seized from a shop in Diskit market of Nubra district.

Acting on a report regarding the sale of rotten meat in the market, Tehsildar Diskit Tashi Jorgais issued an order under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, directing immediate removal and safe disposal of the unfit food items, the officials said.

According to the order, shopkeeper Bilal Ahmed, a resident of the Kulgam area of Kashmir, was found allegedly engaged in the sale and supply of decayed chicken and fish, they said.

Advertisement

The food items were found unfit for human consumption and posed a serious threat to public health, officials said.

The order directed that all rotten chicken and fish stored or displayed for sale be removed and disposed of immediately as per the prescribed procedure.

It also made it clear that no rotten, stale or otherwise unfit food items shall be stored, displayed or sold in the market in future, they said.

The seized food items were subsequently disposed of safely in accordance with the prescribed procedure, ensuring that they posed no risk to humans or animals.

The tehsildar warned that failure to comply with the order, or recurrence of such violations, will invite appropriate action under the relevant provisions of law.