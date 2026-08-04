Rotary International confers ‘Service Above Self’ Award on Dr Dushyant Choudhary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Dr Dushyant Choudhary has been conferred the Service Above Self Award, the highest individual honour of Rotary International, during the Regional Membership Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand.

A statement said the award is presented to a select group of Rotarians across the world for their outstanding humanitarian service, leadership and dedication to Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

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Dr Choudhary was honoured for his contributions to community service, healthcare initiatives, membership development, youth engagement and various humanitarian projects. His efforts have benefited communities and strengthened Rotary’s service activities.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, Dr Choudhary said he was deeply humbled by the recognition and dedicated it to every Rotarian, mentor, friend and family member who supported him in his journey of service.

He said the honour would inspire him to continue serving society with greater commitment.

Rotary leaders and delegates attending the summit congratulated Dr Choudhary on the achievement, describing it as a proud moment for his Rotary Club, Rotary District 3070 and the Rotary fraternity in India.

They appreciated his contribution to strengthening membership and leading impactful service projects.

The recognition is being seen as a significant achievement for India and an inspiration for Rotarians across the world to continue working in the spirit of selfless service.