Rotary Club Rajouri GRAND holds 7th Installation Ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 6: The Rotary Club Rajouri GRAND organised its 7th Installation Ceremony, a significant event conducted in the traditional manner while following the established Rotary protocol.

Charter President Lokesh Bakshi was the chief guest on the occasion. During the ceremony, outgoing President Amit Sawhney and Secretary Umesh Kumar formally handed over the responsibilities of the club to incoming President Saboor Malik and Club Secretary Dr Sachin Vaid.

Advertisement

The programme began with a welcome address by Charter President Lokesh Bakshi, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Outgoing President Amit Sawhney presented a review of the projects and activities undertaken by the club during the Rotary Year 2025-26. This was followed by an award ceremony, during which distinguished members were honoured for their significant contributions to society and community service.

The installation ceremony of the new President, Saboor Malik, and Club Secretary, Dr. Sachin Vaid, was conducted following the traditional oath-taking and collar exchange ceremony. Lokesh Bakshi also presented Rotary lapel pins to the newly installed office-bearers.

In his address, Charter President Lokesh Bakshi highlighted the goals and vision of the club for the coming year. He emphasised the importance of Rotary fellowship and collective efforts in initiating need-based projects aimed at serving society. He appreciated the efforts and achievements of the Rotary Club Rajouri GRAND, particularly its initiatives in organising free surgeries and various other community service projects. He expressed hope that the club would continue to serve society with even greater enthusiasm and dedication in the years ahead.

Prominent members present on the occasion included Amardeep Singh, Dr. Gopal Sharma, Ankur Gupta, Rafiq Mir, Sanjeev Sharma, Neelesh Gupta, Hitesh Kapoor and Tilak Sudan.