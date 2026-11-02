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Home / State / Rotary Club President, specially abled employees delegation call on LG

Rotary Club President, specially abled employees delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Dr. Touseef Bhat, President, Rotary Club of Kashmir, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and briefed him about the ongoing activities, initiatives and community service programmes of Rotary International. Dr. Bhat also discussed important matters...

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Daily Excelsior
04:26 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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A delegation of specially abled employees during meeting with LG on Sunday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Dr. Touseef Bhat, President, Rotary Club of Kashmir, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and briefed him about the ongoing activities, initiatives and community service programmes of Rotary International.

Dr. Bhat also discussed important matters related to conservation of water bodies, climate change, air pollution, biodiversity protection and the need for greater public participation in environmental conservation.

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A delegation of All J&K Specially-Abled Employees Association also called on Lieutenant Governor and highlighted the issue pertaining to reservation in promotions for eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the Union Territory.

Mohd Iqbal Ahangar, former Chairman, Municipal Committee Dooru-Verinag and Chairman, Coordination Committee J&K also called on Lieutenant Governor and put forth various issues related to youth and women empowerment and other public important issues of Dooru.

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