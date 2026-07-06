Rotary Club Jammu Stars installs Adv Neetu Kour Bali as President

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The Rotary Club Jammu Stars installed Adv. Neetu Kour Bali as its President for the Rotary Year 2026-27 at an impressive function held in Jammu.

The installation ceremony was graced by District Governor RID 3070, Anil Singhal, as the chief guest. Prominent among those present were Past District Governor Dr Dushyant Choudhary, Assistant Governor Dr Shivani Choudhary, Presidents of various Rotary Clubs, senior Rotarians, members of the Inner Wheel, Rotaractors, Interactors, and several distinguished personalities from different walks of life.

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The ceremony commenced with the traditional collaring of the President, followed by the administration of the oath of office and the formal installation of the Board of Directors for the Rotary Year 2026-27.

In her acceptance address, President Adv Neetu Kour Bali expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the members of the Rotary Club Jammu Stars for placing their trust and confidence in her leadership. Presenting her vision for the year under the inspiring theme "UDAAN", she reaffirmed her commitment to Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self." She unveiled an ambitious roadmap centred on quality education for underprivileged children, preventive healthcare, women empowerment through entrepreneurship and skill development, youth leadership, environmental sustainability, disaster preparedness, mental health awareness, vocational excellence, and ethical leadership.

A significant highlight of the evening was the introduction of the newly installed Board of Directors and office bearers, who pledged to uphold Rotary's ideals and work tirelessly towards meaningful humanitarian initiatives throughout the year.

The occasion also marked the induction of four new members into the Rotary family-Dr Nancy Mengi, Kangan Bargotra, Monia, and Nidhi Jain. The vote of thanks was presented by Sangeeta Puri.

The pgoramme was compeered by Pooja Malhotra.