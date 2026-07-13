Rotary Club installs new president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: The Rotary Club of Jammu City today held its installation ceremony for the Rotary year 2026-27, marking the annual change of leadership observed across Rotary clubs worldwide from July 1.

The ceremony was attended by Rotary District 3070 District Governor Elect for 2027-28, Vijay Sehdev, who graced the occasion along with First Lady Veena Sehdev.

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Speaking on the occasion, outgoing president Rajesh Sharma thanked the members for their wholehearted support during his tenure and expressed satisfaction over the Club's achievements.

He appreciated the members for upholding Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self," through various community service initiatives.

Incoming president Sham Kishore Sundan, a retired Railway engineer, assumed charge and outlined his vision and priorities for the year 2026-27.

He urged members to work collectively in the true spirit of Rotary and sought their continued support in strengthening the Club's service activities for the benefit of society.

Nirmal Mahna took over as the Club Secretary for the new Rotary year.

The ceremony was attended by Rotarians from different clubs, distinguished guests and well-wishers.

The proceedings were conducted by Sanjeev Vaid.

Arvind Kotwal delivered the welcome address, while Amit Gupta presented the vote of thanks.

Past president Shivangi Gupta also introduced the newly inducted members of the Club during the event.