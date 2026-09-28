Rotary Club hosts awareness on AI in education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: An awareness program was organized by Rotary Club Jammu and Technisch Kaizen Pvt Ltd, which is a business partner of an Odisha-based IT company, Veteran Ventures and Services Pvt Ltd, at Amar Singh Club, Jammu, here today.

The event was sponsored by EDDVA, an AI-driven digital platform for schools, colleges and educational institutes. The event was attended by renowned educators, tech-savvy learned personalities, owners and Directors of schools, Principals, subject expert teachers, civil and administrative dignitaries.

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The welcome address was delivered by Nirmal Mahana and the event was attended by educationists who had come from Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, Kathua and Akhnoor.

The Integrated Digital Transformation Platform (EDDVA) was demonstrated live by Anil Tripathi, MD, Veteran Ventures and Services Pvt Ltd and his team of AI/ML Computer Engineers who had come all the way from Odisha. They explained in detail that how EDDVA is maintaining traditional teaching and learning while incorporating AI technology.

The focus was to explain that educators, teachers and educational institutes should focus on a holistic education system, personalized adaptive learning, and creative thinking by students with the help of technology.

The key feature of EDDVA like curation of school curriculum, AI generation of various teaching tools for teachers in which PPT with pictorial display, animated videos on the topic, live lecture, recorded lecture, highlighted notes of the topic, transcripts, quick quiz questions on the topic, assignments, assessments, evaluation of answer sheet, predictive analysis for students was demonstrated by the Founder Director of the company and the team.

Presenting his views, Anil Suri expressed confidence in EDDVA platform and advised the learned educators by saying that the technology has become a part of all sphere of life and it is unavoidable. Hence the parents along with school/institute should focus on their children to adapt the technology in a constructive way to enhance their knowledge, he added.

Sham Sudan, President RC Jammu City along with Robin Mehta (JKAS -Rtd) honoured Mr Tripathi and his Team EDDVA, Technisch Kaizen Team and others.The vote of thanks was given by Sanjeev Vaid.