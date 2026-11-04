Romesh Singh Given Addl Charge of Director Finance FCS&CA Deptt
JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charge of Director Finance, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), to Romesh Singh, Director Finance, Transport Department. He will hold the additional charge alongside his...
JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charge of Director Finance, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), to Romesh Singh, Director Finance, Transport Department.
He will hold the additional charge alongside his own duties till further orders.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement