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Home / Latest News / Romesh Singh Given Addl Charge of Director Finance FCS&CA Deptt

Romesh Singh Given Addl Charge of Director Finance FCS&CA Deptt

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charge of Director Finance, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), to Romesh Singh, Director Finance, Transport Department. He will hold the additional charge alongside his...

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Daily Excelsior
07:17 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charge of Director Finance, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), to Romesh Singh, Director Finance, Transport Department.

He will hold the additional charge alongside his own duties till further orders.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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