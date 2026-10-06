Romesh, Shivali shine at Doon Smashers badminton tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Veteran badminton player Romesh Sharma of Jammu continued his impressive run at the Doon Smashers Badminton Tournament held in Dehradun from October 3 to 5.

Romesh won the Men’s Jumbled Doubles 125+ title in partnership with Parmod Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, defeating Dinesh and Kishore Kandpal of Uttarakhand in the final. Earlier, the duo defeated Shrikant Bakshi of Delhi and A S Johar of Uttarakhand in the semifinals. Bakshi is a former international player of India.

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In Mixed Doubles 125+, Romesh, partnering Shash Yadav of Rajasthan, defeated a Uttarakhand pair. In Jumbled Mixed Doubles, he and Manjeet Sharma of Uttarakhand finished runners-up, losing to Sat Pal Angurala of Punjab and Pratiba Tandon of Delhi. In Men’s Singles 60+, Romesh lost to Kanwaljeet of Delhi.

Another notable performer from Jammu, Shivali Bhat, finished runner-up in Women’s Singles 40+ and secured third place in Mixed Doubles 40+ with Rohan Slathia of Jammu.