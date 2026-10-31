Rollback face authentication rule for ration distribution: Shiv Sena

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: The J&K unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has condemned the decision of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department (FCS&CA) to make face authentication of the head of the family mandatory for ration distribution.

Addressing a press conference here today, Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni demanded immediate withdrawal of face authentication rule for ration distribution.

Advertisement

He asserted that ration is a fundamental entitlement of the poor and not a favour extended by the government or FCS&CA Department.

The Shiv Sena leader termed face authentication as sole mode of verification, unfair, to the poor and demanded that alternative authentication mechanisms including fingerprints and OTPs should be used.

Meanwhile, Sahni announced that he, along with several senior leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K unit, will participate in November 1, 2026, rally at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, organized to "defend democracy".

The party has also released a special placard highlighting its demand for the restoration of full Statehood to J&K.