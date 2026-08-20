Role of Youth in Nation Building

Puran Chand Sharma

Youth are the greatest asset of any nation. They possess energy, creativity, courage and the adaptability to the changing times. A country’s future is shaped not merely by its natural resources or economic strength but by the quality, character and commitment of its young citizens. India, with one of the world’s largest youth populations, stands at a historic juncture where its demographic dividend can either become a source of national strength or a missed opportunity.

WHY YOUTH ARE CRUCIAL FOR NATION BUILDING

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Youth are the architects of tomorrow. They contribute to nation building in many ways such as: *Driving economic growth through innovation, entrepreneurship and skilled labour. *Strengthening democracy by virtue of informed participation and responsible citizenship. *Promoting social harmony by rising above divisions of caste, creed, region, and language. *Advancing science, technology and research. *Defending national interests through military and civil services *Preserving cultural heritage and research. Defending national interests through military and civil services. Preserving cultural heritage while embracing modernization. Swami Vivekananda had immense faith in young and he declared. “Give me one hundred energetic young men and I shall transform India.” This statement reflects the transformative power of youth when guided towards a noble purpose.

ARE TODAY’S YOUTH BEING TRAINED FOR NATION BUILDING?

This is a serious and quite a relevant question, While India has made a lot of progress through programs like Skill India, Digital India, Start up India, National Education Policy 2O2O, NCC, NSS and youth development Schemes, the overall preparation of Youth for nation-building responsibilities remains inadequate. Of course, Several challenges do persist such as:

Education focused more on jobs than character:- Many educational institutions emphasize examinations, degrees, and employment rather than Leadership, ethics, patriotism, social responsibility and civic duties. Growing digital distractions:- Social media, excessive entertainment, consumption, visual lifestyles often divert young minds from productive engagement in community service. Limited Civic Awareness:-Many young citizens know their rights but have limited understanding of their duties towards society and the nation. Skill Mismatch:-Industries frequently report that graduates lack practical skills required in modern workplaces. Weak Connection with India’s Cultural and Civilizational Heritage:-Many young people remain unaware of India’s rich traditions, Freedom struggle, and contributions to world civilization. Thus, the concern that youth are not being adequately trained for their significant national assignment has considerable merit. Demographic dividend can become a National Advantage:-India possesses one of the world’s largest youth populations.

GOVERNMENT AND YOUTH MUST WORK IN TANDEM

Nation building cannot be achieved by Government alone, nor can youth succeed without institutional support. Both must function as partners

Responsibilities of Government

The Government should: *Ensure quality and value-based education. *Expand skill development and vocational training. *Encourage innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. *Create employment opportunities. *Promote NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, and community service programs.*Introduce civic education and constitutional values at every constitutional level. *Support sports, culture, and leadership development. *Create youth forums where youth can participate in policymaking and governance.

Responsibilities of Youth:-* youth must develop discipline, integrity and a sense of duty. * Acquire modern skills and knowledge. *Participate in social service and community development. *Respect constitutional values and democratic institutions * stay mentally and physically healthy. *Reject corruption, extremism and divisive ideologies. *Work for environmental protection and sustainable development. *Place national interest above narrow personal gains.

INDISPENSABLE NEED FOR CHARACTER BUILDING

India’s development journey requires not only skilled hands but also noble hearts. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul kalam repeatedly emphasized that youth should dream big and work for national development. According to him: “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” The true measure of youth development is not merely employability but responsible citizenship.

MOVING TOWARDS VIKSIT BHARAT 2047

India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047. This cannot be achieved solely through economic growth. It requires: *Educated minds *Skilled hands *Strong character *Social responsibility *National unity. The youth must become innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists, teachers, soldiers, farmers, administrators, and social reformers who contribute positively to society. Swami Vivekananda regarded the youth as the greatest force for national regeneration. He believed that the future of India rested not in its wealth, political power or natural resources but in the character, strength and determination of its young men and women. His message was not merely spiritual; it was a call for social awakening, national service and self- confidence. Swami Vivekananda had confidence in the power of youth. He famously declared: “Give me one hundred energetic young men, and I shall transform India.” This statement reflects his conviction that a small group of disciplined and patriotic youth could bring about revolutionary changes in society. He recognized youth as * Builders of the nation *Agents of social transformation *Carriers of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. *Leaders capable of overcoming poverty, ignorance and social divisions.

1.CHARACTER BUILDING AS THE FOUNDATION OF NATION BUILDING: According to Vivekananda, nation building began with character building. He believed that: “We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one’s own feet.” According to him, a nation can become strong only when its citizens possess: *Honesty, Courage, Discipline, Self- confidence, Compassion and sense of duty. It is noteworthy that sans character, neither knowledge nor wealth can ensure national progress.

STRENGTH IS LIFE: One of Vivekanand’s most repeated message was: “ Strength is life and weakness is death”.

CONCLUSION

Swami Vivekananda envisioned youth as the driving force of national transformation. He called upon them to cultivate strength, character, self- confidence and a spirit of service. His vision of nation building was rooted not only in economic progress but also in moral and spiritual upliftment. His timeless message continues to inspire generations. His bullet points on youth are enumerated herein:-*Youth are the architects of nation’s future. * Character-Building is the foundation of national development. *Self-confidence and fearlessness are essential qualities. *Service to humanity is true patriotism. *Physical, mental, and moral strength are indispensable. *Education should empower and build character. *National pride must be balanced with modern scientific outlook. Dedicated youth can transform India into a strong and prosperous nation.

“ Arise, Awake and stop not till the goal is reached.”

(The author is President, Ved Mandir, Amphalla)