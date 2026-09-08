Role of Physiotherapy in Cardiovascular Disease, Stroke Recovery

Dr Deepika Saroj

This observance marks the inaugural year of a significant four-year global campaign by World Physiotherapy dedicated to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and stroke rehabilitation. It highlights the essential role of structured physical activity and rehabilitation in restoring mobility, balance, functional endurance, and long-term independence.

Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading contributor to global mortality, underscoring the need for individualized, evidence-based, and multidisciplinary care pathways. Alongside medical and surgical management, physiotherapy plays an indispensable role in cardiac recovery by helping patients return safely to active, independent, and fulfilling lives.

Advertisement

Understanding Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Cardiovascular disease encompasses a spectrum of conditions affecting the heart and vascular system, including coronary artery disease (CAD), stroke, and peripheral arterial disease. Specialized physiotherapy is a core component of rehabilitation across the continuum of care-from acute inpatient management and post-surgical recovery to community reintegration and long-term secondary prevention.

Common Symptoms

* Chest Discomfort: Angina, pressure, fullness, or a squeezing sensation in the centre of the chest, particularly during exertion.

* Shortness of Breath: Dyspnoea during routine activities or, in more severe cases, at rest.

* Persistent Fatigue: Unexplained tiredness, reduced endurance, and diminished physical stamina.

* Radiating Pain: Discomfort that may extend to the shoulder, arm, neck, jaw, or upper back.

* Associated Autonomic Signs: Cold sweating, light-headedness, nausea, or a feeling of impending faintness.

* Asymptomatic Presentation: Some individuals may have 'silent ischaemia' or experience no clear warning symptoms before an acute myocardial infarction.

Major Risk Factors

* Hypertension: Persistently elevated arterial blood pressure that can contribute to vascular damage over time.

* Dyslipidaemia: Elevated LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, and/or suboptimal HDL cholesterol levels.

* Metabolic Syndrome & Diabetes: Impaired glucose regulation and related metabolic abnormalities that accelerate atherosclerotic disease.

* Tobacco Consumption: Smoking and other forms of tobacco use contribute to endothelial injury and increased thrombotic risk.

* Physical Inactivity & Obesity: Prolonged sedentary behaviour and insufficient regular physical activity.

* Nutritional Imbalance: Diets high in trans fats, refined sugars, and excessive sodium.

* Non-Modifiable Risks: Advancing age and a family history of premature cardiovascular disease.

Standard Medical & Interventional Management

* Lifestyle Optimization: Tobacco cessation, heart-healthy dietary patterns, and regular physical activity.

* Risk-Factor Control: Appropriate management of blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and blood glucose in accordance with clinical advice.

* Pharmacotherapy: Depending on the clinical condition, treatment may include statins, antiplatelet agents, beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, and anti-anginal medicines.

* Revascularization: Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI/stenting) or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), where clinically indicated.

The Role of Physiotherapy in Cardiac Rehabilitation

Exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation (CR) is a central component of cardiovascular recovery. Physiotherapists assess, prescribe, monitor, and progressively advance rehabilitation across the continuum of care-from the hospital setting to independent community living.

* Comprehensive Assessment: Evaluating baseline functional and exercise capacity, reviewing relevant clinical information, and identifying musculoskeletal or other limitations that may affect rehabilitation.

* Targeted Exercise Prescription: Developing individualized programmes using the FITT principle-Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type-and integrating aerobic exercise, progressive resistance training, and flexibility work as appropriate.

* Haemodynamic Monitoring: Monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, symptoms, and Rating of Perceived Exertion (RPE) to support safe progression.

* Cardiovascular Education: Equipping patients with practical guidance on lifestyle modification, energy conservation, safe levels of exertion, and long-term self-management.

* Symptom & Respiratory Management: Addressing dyspnoea and exercise intolerance through pacing, energy-conservation strategies, and appropriate breathing techniques, while ensuring that cardiac symptoms are recognised and managed safely.

* Psychosocial Support: Providing reassurance, addressing fear of movement (kinesiophobia), and rebuilding confidence in safe physical activity.

CAD Epidemiology in Jammu & Kashmir

* Kashmir Valley Studies: Population-based epidemiological research cited in the draft reported an overall CAD/CHD prevalence of 7.54% (urban: 8.37%; rural: 6.70%; men: 7.88%; women: 6.60%).

* Jammu Region Overview: The draft notes that comprehensive population-wide clinical surveys for the Jammu region remain limited.

* Autopsy-Based Pathology Evidence: An autopsy study cited in the draft from Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, analysed 232 post-mortem heart specimens and reported coronary atherosclerotic lesions in 37.5% of cases (43.24% in males and 14.89% in females).

Essential Lifestyle Guidelines for Cardiovascular Health

Intentional Breathing & Relaxation: Practise slow, controlled diaphragmatic breathing as a relaxation technique. Comfortable, unforced breathing can be incorporated into broader stress-management and rehabilitation strategies.

Daily Movement: Reduce prolonged sedentary time and incorporate regular movement throughout the day. Individual activity and step goals should be realistic, progressive, and tailored to functional capacity and clinical advice.

Balanced Nutrition: Include appropriate sources of protein as part of a balanced diet to support muscle maintenance, satiety, and overall metabolic health.

Meal Timing: Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime, particularly when they interfere with sleep or aggravate reflux symptoms. Meal timing should be adapted to individual needs and medical advice.

Restorative Sleep: Prioritise adequate, regular, and restorative sleep as an important component of cardiovascular health and recovery.

Strength Training: Incorporate progressive resistance exercise, where clinically appropriate, to support muscular strength, functional capacity, bone health, and metabolic well-being. Frequency and intensity should be individualised.

Healthy Sleep Routine: Limit stimulating screen use before bedtime and maintain a consistent sleep routine to support good sleep quality.

Hydration & Caffeine: Maintain appropriate hydration and moderate caffeine intake, particularly later in the day if it affects sleep or causes palpitations.

Social Connection: Maintain meaningful relationships with family, friends, and the community. Social support can contribute positively to psychological well-being and sustained healthy behaviours.

Routine Clinical Screening: Undertake periodic health assessments, as advised, including monitoring of blood pressure, lipid profile, blood glucose/HbA1c, and other relevant clinical parameters.

Stress Management: Use sustainable stress-reduction strategies such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, enjoyable hobbies, social engagement, and time outdoors.

(The author is Senior Physiotherapist, District Hospital, Gandhinagar)