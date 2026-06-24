Role of courts in compassionate appointments limited: CAT

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) said the role of courts in compassionate appointments is limited to the extent to examine whether the authority has considered the claim in accordance with the scheme or not.

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Srinagar bench of the CAT, Ritu Tagore, while quashing the orders of Departmental Screening Committee rejecting the claim of one Irfan Rasool Chilloo for appointment on compassionate appointment on account of death of his father directed to consider his case afresh in accordance with the applicable scheme.

The bench said the impugned orders in the facts and circumstances of the case as projected by the applicant-Chilloo do not sustain in the eyes of law.

The bench, however, clarified that this court does not warrant issuance of a direction for appointment of the applicant on compassionate grounds.

"The appropriate course would be to remit the matter to the competent authority for fresh consideration in accordance with the applicable Scheme and the law laid down", read the judgment.

The bench said that neither the High Courts nor the Administrative Tribunals can issue a positive direction commanding appointment on compassionate grounds. The role of the Court, the bench added, is confined to examining whether the competent authority has considered the claim in accordance with the governing Scheme and the applicable legal principles.

The CAT, however, clarified that when it is observed that the competent authority fails to consider relevant material, ignores mandatory requirements of the governing Scheme or proceeds on an incomplete appreciation of the facts, the resulting decision cannot be sustained in law.

The bench accordingly allowed the application of applicant-Chilloo and set aside the orders of competent authority whereby his claim for terminal benefits as also the claim for compassionate appointment was turned down.

The CAT directed the Competent authority/ Departmental Screening Committee, to reconsider the claim of the applicant for compassionate appointment afresh, strictly in accordance with the Scheme for Compassionate Appointment issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, the applicable rules and instructions governing the field within a period of eight weeks.

The bench also made it clear that the Tribunal has not expressed any opinion on the ultimate entitlement of the applicant to compassionate appointment and left it open for the competent authority to consider his claim in accordance with the governing Scheme and the applicable law.