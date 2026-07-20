Rohit Sharma’s ton in vain as England seal series by 2-1

LONDON, July 19:

Rohit Sharma's magnificent comeback century went in vain as Ben Duckett's record-breaking 141 and Sam Curran's match-winning spell powered England to a 27-run victory over India in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord's on Sunday, sealing the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing a daunting 388, India mounted their strongest challenge of the series through Rohit's dazzling 138 off 110 balls, but England held their nerve to restrict the visitors to 360 for seven despite a spirited fightback that kept a packed Lord's spectators engrossed until the final over.

Advertisement

Under pressure after a prolonged lean patch, Rohit answered his critics in emphatic fashion with his 34th ODI hundred, striking 17 fours and five sixes. He and captain Shubman Gill laid the perfect platform with a 147-run opening stand before Gill fell for a composed 77, trapped leg-before by Adil Rashid.

Virat Kohli then joined Rohit in a 113-run partnership for the second wicket, raising India's hopes of pulling off one of their finest ODI chases. Kohli made a fluent 74 off 60 balls, bringing up his maiden international half-century at Lord's, while Rohit reached his hundred with a swept boundary off Rashid to a standing ovation from both the Indian dressing room and the spectators.

The India opener survived a tense moment on 137 when Sam Curran deceived him with a looping slower delivery. England reviewed after the on-field umpire ruled not out, but ball-tracking showed the ball would only have clipped the outside of off stump.

The reprieve lasted only a few deliveries. After launching Jacob Bethell for a towering six, Rohit attempted another sweep but missed as the left-arm spinner crashed into his stumps, ending a superb innings that had kept India firmly in the contest.

That breakthrough swung the momentum decisively. Curran then produced the spell that settled the match, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in the same over before removing Kohli six deliveries later.

The left-armer returned to account for Axar Patel, finishing with outstanding figures of four for 75. Jofra Archer added KL Rahul's wicket as England closed out the chase despite late resistance from Gurnoor Brar (18 not out) and Arshdeep Singh (15 not out).

Earlier, Duckett had laid the foundation for England's imposing total with an innings that rewrote the Lord's record books. His 141 off 135 balls, featuring 18 fours and a six, surpassed Viv Richards' unbeaten 138 in the 1979 World Cup final to become the highest individual ODI score at the iconic venue. (UNI)

Brief scores:

England: 387/3 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 141, Jacob Bethell 91, Joe Root 74 not out, Jos Buttler 41 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/72).

India: 360/7 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 138, Shubman Gill 77, Virat Kohli 74; Sam Curran 4/75).