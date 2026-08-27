Roger Federer hails ‘incredible’ return to US Open

NEW YORK, Aug 26:

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer made a winning return to the US Open, playing in an exhibition event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Since retiring in 2022, Federer has largely stepped away from the spotlight but there was much anticipation for his return to the court in an event billed as 'Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to

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New York'.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who last competed at the US Open in 2019, delighted a New York crowd that included his wife Mirka and the couple's two sets of twins as he faced his old

rival Andy Roddick, winning 6-3 on Tuesday, according to olympics.com.

Federer, who turned 45 earlier this month, then teamed up with John McEnroe winning a doubles match against Roddick and Andre Agassi.

"It's great to be back in New York," said Federer. "It's incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005, that's when it all started here, my love for New York, with the victories here."

Federer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 29. (UNI)