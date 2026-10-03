NEW DELHI, Oct 3: The extension of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme till December 31 provides crucial support to exporters as it will help sustain India's export competitiveness amid a challenging and evolving global trade environment, CII's Sanjay Budhia said on Saturday.

The scheme, launched in 2021, provides a refund of taxes, duties and levies incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distributing goods that are not reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state, or local level.

Refunds under the scheme range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

Budhia, Chairman, CII National Committee on Exports and Managing Director, Patton International Ltd, said this would guarantee greater certainty, enabling more effective export pricing and the securing of long-term contracts.

"This timely extension provides crucial support to exporters and will help sustain India's export competitiveness amid a challenging and evolving global trade environment," he said.

Representing the voice of the industry, CII had recommended continuing the scheme beyond its September 30, 2026, expiration with a longer-term extension of five years.

"CII looks forward to a longer-term policy horizon for export support," he said.

During April-August this fiscal year, exports jumped 17.85 per cent year-on-year to USD 215.91 billion, and imports climbed 18.21 per cent to USD 363 billion.

The Government is targeting USD one trillion worth of exports of goods and services this fiscal year, up from USD 863 billion in 2025-26. (PTI)