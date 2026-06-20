Robust testing, certification infra key to protect consumer interests: Pralhad Joshi

MUMBAI, Jun 19: A robust testing and certification infrastructure plays a vital role in protecting consumer interests, enhancing product reliability, and facilitating ease of doing business, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration of a micro-biological testing laboratory at the National Test house for western region, he noted that strengthening the country's quality ecosystem is essential for improving the global competitiveness of Indian products and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Union Minister also performed bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone for the multi-storeyed residential accommodation project.

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The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to significantly augment testing capacity in critical sectors, promote compliance with national and international standards, and support the objectives of consumer safety, quality assurance and industrial competitiveness, an official release said.

The minister appreciated efforts in expanding advanced testing facilities across different regions of the country and bringing testing services closer to industry and consumers.

He later visited the NTH Mumbai laboratories and engaged with scientists, technical experts, and officials to review the institution's testing capabilities and ongoing modernisation initiatives, it said. (PTI)