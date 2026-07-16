Roads, Tunnels As Crucial As Weapons In Future Wars, Says Rajnath At BRO Conclave

NEW DELHI, July 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that border infrastructure will remain indispensable even in an era of technology-driven warfare, saying roads, tunnels, ports, and airfields are as vital to military success as advanced weapons and precision technologies.

Addressing the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Strategic Infrastructure Conclave here, Singh said modern warfare may increasingly rely on cutting-edge weapon systems and platforms, but the ability to rapidly move troops and equipment through robust infrastructure will continue to determine operational effectiveness.

"Even as state-of-the-art weapons and platforms are being inducted into the defence forces to address the challenges posed by the evolving nature of warfare, ports, airfields, roads and tunnels will continue to play an indispensable role in the future," he said, stressing that basic infrastructure remains central to enabling military operations.

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Highlighting the strategic significance of border connectivity, the Defence Minister said, "Sometimes, the first front of a war is not at the border itself, but on the road that leads our soldiers to the frontline. Therefore, the person who builds that road is as vital a guardian of national security as the soldier who stands at the border."

Lauding the BRO for embracing advanced technologies, Singh said the organisation is adopting niche technologies to build world-class infrastructure that strengthens national security while contributing to the government's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He noted that over the past six and a half decades, the BRO has transformed itself from a road construction agency into one of the world's most respected strategic infrastructure organisations.

Citing engineering landmarks such as the Atal Tunnel, Umling La Pass and the Sela Tunnel, Singh said these projects stand as "living testaments" to the BRO's capabilities and the dedication of its personnel working under some of the world's most challenging conditions.

Describing the BRO as a frontline organisation in adopting modern technologies, the Defence Minister highlighted the growing use of tunnelling technology, saying it has revolutionised infrastructure development from metro rail systems in cities to highways in mountainous terrain.

Calling connectivity an essential pillar of national development, Singh said the government has expanded road, rail, air, and digital infrastructure to ensure inclusive growth.

"We have ensured that no citizen residing in a remote area feels cut off from the mainstream. We are developing border villages, once referred to as the last villages, into the country's first villages under the Vibrant Village Programme. A nation with robust infrastructure is the one with a bright future. The infrastructure we are building today will define our civilisation for the next one or two centuries," he said.

Stressing that infrastructure development is a shared responsibility, the Defence Minister urged industry, academia, engineers, and administrators to work together.

"Together, we must create an ecosystem that fosters excellence, where every stakeholder performs their role with utmost dedication," he said.

Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Harpal Singh said strategic capability is no longer measured solely by physical assets but by the efficiency with which infrastructure is planned, executed and maintained.

"The measure of strategic capability is no longer defined solely by what we build; it is increasingly determined by how intelligently we plan, how rapidly we execute, how effectively we monitor, and how sustainably we maintain infrastructure assets," he said.

He added that the BRO has embarked on an organisational transformation driven by technology, innovation and institutional reforms, with greater emphasis on digital planning, AI-enabled solutions, mechanisation, modern construction methodologies, and stronger collaboration with industry and academia to develop resilient, future-ready strategic infrastructure.

During the conclave, Rajnath Singh presented awards to BRO projects for excellence in infrastructure development and launched two digital platforms for project management and recruitment as part of the organisation's digital transformation. He also released three BRO publications, Path Pradarshak, Oonchi Sadken, and Path Vikas. (Agencies)