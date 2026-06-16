Road Projects Worth Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore Transform J&K Connectivity Since 2014: Tamta

JAMMU, Jun 16: Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Tuesday said road and transport infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a major boost since 2014, with projects worth nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crore taken up to strengthen connectivity across the Union Territory.

He said the massive investment marks a significant departure from the pre-2014 period, when highway development in J&K was constrained by difficult terrain, frequent landslides and inadequate all-weather connectivity.

Tamta conducted an extensive inspection of key national highway projects, travelling the entire Srinagar-Jammu section of NH44 on Monday.

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Highlighting the shift since 2014, Tamta said J&K has undergone an “unprecedented transformation” in road and transport infrastructure.

“Before 2014, highway development in the region was limited, with difficult terrain, frequent landslides and poor all-weather connectivity. Since then, works worth nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crore have been taken up.

“Of this, 700 km worth Rs 20,000 crore have been completed, 2,300 km worth Rs 50,000 crore are under construction and Detailed Project Reports for another 707 km worth Rs 65,000 crore are being prepared,” the minister said.

He said tunnel construction has been a major focus and only five tunnels existed in J&K before 2014.

“Today, the Jammu–Srinagar corridor alone has 25 tunnels with 20 completed and five under construction,” he added, adding strategic projects such as the Zojila Tunnel, Digdol–Khooni Nallah, Sungal, Bhimber Gali, Sinthan Pass, Sudhmahadev, Sadhna Pass, Peer Ki Gali and the parallel Chenani–Nashri alignment are expected to ensure reliable, year-round connectivity.

The MoS appreciated the work of all agencies and directed the officials to complete the projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality, safety and public convenience.

He said the infrastructure push of the last 12 years has moved Jammu and Kashmir from “difficult and disrupted connectivity to modern, all-weather, high-speed and integrated transport.” “The projects will boost tourism, pilgrimage, industry, defence logistics and overall socio-economic growth in the Union Territory,” the minister said.