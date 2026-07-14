Road cutting machine falls into gorge, operator killed

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 13: Operator of an L&T machine was killed here today after the machine skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge while carrying out road-cutting work on Kilaseri-Diyargali road, which connects the bordering areas of Ramban and Doda districts.

According to Police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 pm when the machine lost control during road-cutting operation and rolled down into a deep gorge leaving the operator dead.

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The deceased was identified as Akhter Hussain, son of Hussain Khanday, resident of Khara in Tehsil Khara, District Doda.

Immediately after the accident, cops from Police Post Rajgarh reached the spot took the body into their custody for necessary formalities and legal proceedings.