Jammu, Nov 1: A 13-year-old boy was killed and seven people sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with two mini-buses and an auto-rickshaw in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at 8.30 am when the driver of a truck, which was on its way from Jammu towards Lakhanpur, lost control and hit the vehicles at the busy Kalibari crossing, the officials said.

They said a boy identified as Shivam lost his life while seven other persons were injured in the accident.

Advertisement

The injured, including a 10-year-old boy, have been shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Kathua.