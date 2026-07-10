Road Accident Involving Amarnath Pilgrims Near Udhampur: LG Orders Best Medical Care For Injured

Jammu, Jul 10: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed concern over a road accident involving six Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims near Toldi Nallah in Udhampur district, directing the administration and health authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured devotees.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the pilgrims, hailing from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, were on their way to the Pahalgam base camp for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and were proceeding towards the holy cave shrine when their vehicle reportedly skidded off the road near Toldi Nallah.

The accident left one pilgrim critically injured, while the remaining five sustained minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. The injured pilgrims are receiving treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur, while the critically injured devotee has been referred to GMC Jammu for advanced medical care.

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The Lieutenant Governor said he has instructed the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, and senior medical officials at both GMC Jammu and GMC Udhampur to provide the injured pilgrims with the best possible treatment and all necessary assistance.

“I have directed the concerned officers and health authorities to ensure comprehensive medical care for the injured devotees. I pray to Lord Shiva for their speedy recovery,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation, and officials have assured that all necessary support is being extended to the affected pilgrims and their families. (KNC)