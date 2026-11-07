RKFC to face Sreenidi Deccan in IFL clash

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in an Indian Football League (IFL) encounter at TRC Ground here on Saturday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm under floodlights.

RKFC head coach Ishfaq Ahmad described Sreenidi Deccan as a strong opponent but expressed confidence in his team's preparations. He said the visitors had recruited a good squad under their new coach, adding that RKFC would look for a positive result by sticking to its game plan.

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Referring to the team's previous outing, Ishfaq said ups and downs were part of football and expressed hope of a better performance in the upcoming fixture. He also appealed to supporters to turn up in large numbers and encourage the home side.

RKFC player Marcus Joseph said the team had been training hard and working on new tactics ahead of the encounter. He expressed confidence in the team's preparations and urged football lovers to support the local club.

The club has made arrangements for the match with support from the J&K Sports Council, J&K Police and other departments.