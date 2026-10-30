RKFC to face Nagaland United in IFL opener

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) will begin its Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 campaign against Nagaland United FC at TRC Ground here on Friday. The match will kick off at 6:30 pm under floodlights.

RKFC, coached by Ishfaq Ahmad, will look to start its campaign with a win. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ishfaq described Nagaland United as a good opponent and expressed confidence in his team's preparations.

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RKFC owner Arshad Nizam Shawl said the club remained committed to creating opportunities for Kashmiri youth, nurturing local talent and promoting the region through football.

He thanked Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, and J&K Sports Council Secretary Tazayun Mukhtar for their continued support in promoting football and facilitating the club's operations.

RKFC, the only club from Jammu and Kashmir competing in the league, has appealed to football fans to turn up in large numbers and support the home side in its opening fixture.