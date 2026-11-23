Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 22: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) will face Dempo Sports Club in an Indian Football League (IFL) fixture at TRC Ground here on Monday. The match will kick off at 6:30 pm under floodlights and will also be telecast live.

Organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the IFL is among the country's premier football competitions. RKFC, owned by Arshad Nizam Shawl, is the only club from Jammu and Kashmir competing in the league, formerly known as the I-League.

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Ahead of the match, RKFC head coach Ishfaq Ahmad said the team had prepared well for the encounter. "It won't be an easy match, but if we play to our potential, we expect a positive result," he said, stressing the need for a clinical approach and better conversion of scoring opportunities. Describing RKFC as a people's team, Ishfaq appealed to fans to turn up in large numbers and support the side.

RKFC player Alain Eyenga also expressed confidence, saying the atmosphere in the team was good. "If we play to our potential, we will definitely get three points," he said.