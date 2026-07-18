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Home / National / RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to be taken to AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday for treatment

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to be taken to AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday for treatment

PATNA, Jul 18: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will be taken to AIIMS, Delhi, on Saturday for medical treatment, according to his eldest daughter Misa Bharti. Prasad was brought to Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) after experiencing fluctuations...

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Daily Excelsior
11:27 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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PATNA, Jul 18: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will be taken to AIIMS, Delhi, on Saturday for medical treatment, according to his eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

Prasad was brought to Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) after experiencing fluctuations in his blood pressure on Friday evening.

"He was admitted to IGIMS following fluctuations in his blood pressure. Doctors conducted a detailed examination and discharged him after his condition stabilised. He will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for further medical care on Saturday," Bharti, RJD MP, told reporters. (Agencies)

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