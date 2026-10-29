RJ: Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal relieved of responsibilities, awaiting posting orders

Jaipur, Oct 29: The Rajasthan government has placed senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, on Awaiting Posting Orders, citing administrative reasons.

Though the order issued by the Department of Personnel late Wednesday night mentioned "administrative reasons" for the move, the development came after a media report about the alleged purchase of 40 villas by Agrawal and his family members, including his IPS wife Prashakha Mathur.

The villas were purchased from a single company over the past two and a half years, the media report alleged.

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Agrawal was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

He also held additional responsibilities as chairman of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Special Area Development Authority, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and Bureau of Investment Promotion, Rajasthan.

The order relieved him of all these responsibilities. (PTI)