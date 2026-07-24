Rivers of wrath

Anuj Kumar Verma

verma.anujjk@gmail.com

The devastating flash floods on July 19, 2026 that struck parts of Rajouri and Poonch, have once again exposed the dangerous consequences of unchecked encroachments on river banks in Jammu and Kashmir. At least twelve precious lives were lost, dozens of houses were damaged, and hundreds of motor vehicles were swept away when the Dharhali River overflowed and submerged the New Bus Stand area in Rajouri town. In Poonch, a house collapsed under the fury of torrential rain, killing nine people in a single tragic incident. These are not isolated events but have become a painful pattern that the region has witnessed repeatedly over the past decade, yet meaningful preventive action remains elusive.

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These recent tragedies follow a disastrous flood season last year when heavy rains and flash floods hit many districts across Jammu and Kashmir. Official assessments for 2025 reported well over a hundred lives lost and thousands of houses damaged: government data shows more than 150 deaths and many thousands of homes either fully or partially destroyed, with relief funds released and compensation work under way. The scale of last year's losses of lives, homes, livestock and crops made clear that the region remains highly vulnerable to intense rain events.

Experts and officials point to a repeated pattern: floods hit hardest where people and property have moved into river channels and floodplains. Over the last few years many houses, shops and makeshift colonies have been built on river banks and low-lying floodplains. When rivers such as the Jhelum, Chenab, Tawi and their tributaries rise rapidly, these settlements are the first to go. Vehicles, small businesses and family homes are regularly swept away or buried in silt. Bridges, roads and water supply works have also been badly damaged in last year's floods, leaving communities cut off and slow to recover. In Jammu, there are a number of unauthorised constructions in Nikki Tawi area, Beli Charana, Gorkha Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Gujar Nagar and many more such areas on Tawi river banks. These unauthorised constructions, every year, become easy victims of the fury of the Tawi river whenever there is a heavy rainfall.

Human actions have weakened the river system's ability to absorb high flows. Siltation has narrowed spill channels and reduced carrying capacity; one flood spill channel that was designed for far higher flows now carries only a fraction of its original volume because of sediment and encroachment. Wetlands that once acted like sponges have shrunk or been filled. Wular Lake, a major natural basin, has lost a large part of its storage capacity. Hokersar, Haigam and Shallabugh wetlands have been degraded or encroached upon. Large-scale planting of trees and structures on embankments, and removal of trees more recently in the name of anti-encroachment drives, have both changed river flows. Riverbed mining and unregulated extraction of sand and gravel have also deepened and destabilised channels in places, worsening flood impacts downstream.

A small part of a study "Assessment of River Encroachment and Changing Land Use Patterns in Rajouri Town (J&K) by Sayed Tanveer Ahmed and Kamlesh Prasad" is quoted here:

"The riverbed of Manawar Tawi has been extensively encroached. Most of the encroachment has taken place in the peripheries of largely populated areas of the town. A major portion of the area encroached is for farming purpose (107.86 ha). However, as the trend goes the farmland will eventually be used for construction purposes. Since 2003 there has been around fivefold (93.434232 Ha) increase in the encroached area of the river, most of which has been encroached for construction purposes. The practice goes in such brazen and unquestioned manner that locals involved have no fear of laws and authorities as structures appear right in the midst of the riverbed area".

Official records and local reports over recent years show thousands of encroachments and hundreds of semi-permanent structures along the Jhelum and its tributaries, plus many illegal boundary walls and trees planted on embankments that narrow the flow. In 2025 authorities identified and removed large numbers of trees and some structures along the Jhelum, but many encroachments remain, protected by legal stays, political patronage or informal claims. Districts across Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara and parts of the Jammu division have continued to report blocked or narrowed channels because of these obstructions.

The result is a cycle of reactive response: every time heavy rains arrive, emergency teams evacuate people, relief is distributed and condolences are issued, but the same weak points remain there. With weather agencies warning of more heavy rains and flash-flood risks in coming days and weeks, the absence of long-term preventive measures puts river bank residents at continued risk.

What is needed now is a clear, humane and preventive plan. First, the administration must map and identify all encroachments on river banks and floodplains across the Union Territory, and prioritise the most dangerous sites. People living on clearly unsafe land should be offered relocation to safer plots, to be provided at subsidised prices, with fair compensation for the structure constructed and support for rebuilding livelihoods. Unauthorised colonies on floodplains should not be regularised and should be got demolished with a strong political will. Second, illegal riverbed mining must be banned and that ban should be strictly enforced with regular patrols and heavier penalties. Third, targeted engineering work is needed: desilt flood channels, restore wetlands such as Wular and Hokersar, and strengthen embankments and critical bridges to withstand higher flows. Fourth, reforestation and catchment-area protection must be coordinated with local communities, using species and placements that stabilise soil without narrowing river channels.

The lives lost in the recent floods and the larger toll from last year's disasters are a painful reminder that floods are not only a natural hazard but also a social one: they become catastrophic where people and infrastructure are placed in harm's way and where natural buffers are damaged. If the administration acts quickly mapping risks, enforcing rules against illegal occupation and mining, restoring wetlands and strengthening defences while resettling the most exposed families with dignity, future rains can be met with preparation instead of helplessness. Otherwise, every heavy downpour will risk repeating the same human tragedy.