River Mobility raises USD 120 million for capacity expansion, new facility

MUMBAI, Aug 5: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer River Mobility on Wednesday announced raising USD 120 million (around Rs 1,140 crore), comprising equity and venture debt, in a Series C round, making it one of the largest private investments in the domestic EV two-wheeler space.

This also marks the company's first major backing from Indian institutional investors such as Elev8 Venture Partners and Claypond Capital, adding to its strong global investor base that includes Yamaha Motor Co, Marubeni Ventures, Mitsui & Co, Al-Futtaim Group, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility and JIF Capital, the company said.

The fresh capital is planned to be utilised in capacity expansion at the existing factory, the establishment of a new greenfield manufacturing facility, the launch of new products in the utility lifestyle segment, and initiatives to drive gross margin expansion and EBITDA profitability, River Mobility said.

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Launched in 2023, the company currently operates over 75 stores across the country and is on track to expand its footprint to 350-plus stores by March 2028, it said.

"The confidence shown by both our existing and new investors reinforces our belief that there is tremendous opportunity to build India's first utility and design-based mobility brand. This capital gives us the ability to accelerate our product roadmap, expand our manufacturing footprint and presence across the country," said Aravind Mani, Co-founder & CEO, River Mobility.

The company said it has witnessed strong momentum over the past year, with monthly sales growing to 5,000 units, while continuing to expand its manufacturing capacity and nationwide distribution network.

The company plans to introduce new products over the coming years as it strengthens its position in India's fast-growing electric mobility market, it stated. (PTI)