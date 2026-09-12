Ritvik becomes 1st from J&K to receive ‘Healthcare Leaders Under 35’ honour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Ritvik Mahajan, a prominent healthcare consultant, entrepreneur and healthcare leader from Jammu, has been honoured with the prestigious "Healthcare Leaders Under 35" recognition at the GDPHD Strategic Leadership Impact Awards 2026.

Mahajan becomes the first recipient from Jammu & Kashmir to receive this recognition, acknowledging his contributions to healthcare entrepreneurship, hospital consultancy, healthcare operations and innovative healthcare solutions.

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With a multidisciplinary background in engineering, pharmacy and management, Mahajan holds an MBA in Finance & Entrepreneurship from IIM Kozhikode, a certification in Supply Chain Management with specialization in Pharma & Healthcare Distribution from IIM Ahmedabad, a BE in Computer Science, and a Diploma in Pharmacy.

With around a decade of experience, Mahajan has worked with leading hospitals, healthcare institutions and healthcare companies, particularly focusing on strengthening healthcare delivery in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. His areas of expertise include hospital setup and turnaround, operations optimization, business development, healthcare marketing, SOPs, and healthcare supply chains.

He has been associated with several leading healthcare institutions as a consultant and advisor, helping organizations develop new services, improve operations, expand outreach and build sustainable healthcare models.

Mahajan is also the Managing Director of Mahajan Medical Agencies and is founder of IndiHealthXperts working on healthcare solutions, turnkey hospital consultancy, medical equipment projects and healthcare business consulting.

Beyond entrepreneurship and consulting, he is the Host of "Towards Health", a healthcare talk show by Take One Originals, and regularly participates in conferences, industry forums and healthcare discussions.

Speaking on the recognition, Mahajan said, "Being the first recipient from J&K makes this honour particularly special. I see this recognition not as an endpoint, but as a responsibility to continue building healthcare solutions that create measurable impact, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions."