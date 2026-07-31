Ritu Sharma takes over as new president IWC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The installation ceremony of Ritu Sharma as new president of Inner Wheel Club (IWC) was held today with great enthusiasm and dignity.

PDC Dr Santosh Gupta attended the ceremony as the installing officer and also graced the occasion as the chief Guest.

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Dr Amita Gupta, Gynaecologist attended as the guest of honour.

Both dignitaries appreciated the club’s commitment to social service and motivated the new team to take forward the mission of Inner Wheel with compassion and leadership.

Ritu Sharma was installed as the president of IWC Jammu new Gen for the year 2026-27.

She was inducted along with her dynamic team who pledged to work with dedication for community service and women empowerment.

Among other team members who were present during the event included vice president and E-Admin Ambika Samnotra, Secretary Amarjeet Kour, Treasurer Satwant Sekhon, ISO Anita Goel and Editor Balwinder Kour.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Sharma said, “It is an honour to lead IWC Jammu New Gen. With the support of my team and members, we aim to undertake impactful projects that bring positive change in society, especially for women and children.”