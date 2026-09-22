Ritika meets Harish Dwivedi; discusses community welfare, girls’ education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) convenor for Jammu & Kashmir, Ritika Trehan, today met with newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National general secretary Harish Dwivedi to discuss strategies for deepening grassroots engagement and enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing social welfare initiatives across the region.

During the interaction, Trehan sought Dwivedi's organizational guidance on scaling public outreach for programs focused on women's empowerment, girls' education, and active community participation. She emphasized the critical importance of sustained, ground-level involvement to ensure that social awareness campaigns and welfare schemes yield meaningful outcomes for a broader cross-section of society.

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Aligning with the central mission of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign-which aims to drive long-term behavioral change, improve the value accorded to the girl child, and support their protection and development-Trehan outlined plans to mobilize greater participation among women, youth, families, and local community organizations. She highlighted that leveraging the insights and organizational expertise of senior party leaders provides vital direction for expanding public outreach and refining execution strategies.

Trehan also referenced her recent community-driven work in Jammu under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, where efforts were concentrated on improving education, dignity, and structured support for children from vulnerable backgrounds.

The meeting concluded with Trehan reiterating her commitment to advancing these social welfare initiatives with heightened dedication, focusing on building strong community networks, ensuring equitable access to education for young girls, and elevating grassroots public-service activities throughout J&K.