Rising tensions in West Asia matter of serious concern: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah today expressed concern over the rapidly escalating tensions in West Asia, describing the unfolding situation as a grave threat to regional and global peace, security and stability.

Dr. Farooq observed that any action capable of undermining peace, fueling instability or derailing diplomatic efforts must be unequivocally discouraged. He stressed that all stakeholders should work collectively to safeguard the fragile peace process and prevent the region from descending into another devastating conflict.

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Expressing deep anguish over the continuing Israeli military operations in Lebanon and the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives, Dr. Farooq said that the use of force cannot provide a lasting solution to political disputes. Military confrontation only deepens human suffering, displaces civilian populations, and further destabilizes an already volatile region.

He urged the international community to intensify efforts towards securing an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians, and facilitating unhindered humanitarian assistance.

Appealing to both the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America to demonstrate wisdom, patience, and statesmanship, Dr. Farooq emphasised that the hard-earned diplomatic progress achieved through sustained dialogue and painstaking negotiations must not be allowed to unravel. He underscored that preserving existing understandings and diplomatic engagements remains essential for maintaining regional stability and preventing further escalation.

"The responsibility to safeguard peace rests with all parties concerned. Dialogue, diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international commitments remain the only credible and sustainable path towards resolving differences. Military escalation serves no one's long-term interests," he said.

Dr. Farooq also called upon countries engaged in mediation, along with regional and international organizations, to redouble their diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions, reviving meaningful dialogue, and strengthening confidence-building measures that can help avert a wider regional confrontation.

Highlighting the far-reaching consequences of armed conflicts, Dr. Farooq said that wars seldom remain confined to the countries directly involved. Their economic and humanitarian repercussions are felt across the globe through disruptions in energy supplies, rising fuel and food prices, inflationary pressures, and increasing hardships for ordinary people, particularly vulnerable and middle-income communities. In this context, he observed that the preservation of international peace is not merely a political imperative but a humanitarian and economic necessity.