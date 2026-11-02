Rising Costs of Pvt Healthcare: Govt Must Actively Regulate

Dhurjati Mukherjee

The cost of private health care has been phenomenally increasing in the metros and cities of the country, making it beyond the reach of a major segment of the middle class. The high profitability of setting up hospitals in the private sector has attracted business groups to turn to this sector, generally considered an area of safe investment. This can be gauged by the Adani Group choosing to set up a big hospital in New Town, Kolkata rather than invest in the manufacturing or infra sector.

At the same time, in a significant development, prices of 137 drugs are set to be reduced by up to 70% from November 9 with government capping trade margins by 30%. Drug prices regulator, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), recently notified the above non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs to address the issue of excessive trade margins, invoking Para 19 of DPCO, 2013. The follows a nudge from the Supreme Court which criticised the huge gap between price to retailer and MRP of medicines billed to patients.

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Lately, the government admitted before the top court the ‘malpractice’ of hospitals charging patients high MRPs for medicines and consumables. Though no specific assurance was given by the government, it sought to guarantee devising appropriate interventions. In an affidavit filed on capping prices of all medicines and medical consumables, it was pointed out that patients have a very low bargaining position with respect to hospitals, resulting in various malpractices. Though the government affidavit stated drug prices were one of the lowest globally, it was surprising that due to substantial competition “there is no need to regulate prices”!

How can the government make such a submission before the apex court and why should the latter tolerate this after reports of overpricing of drugs have surfaced in the media? It has indirectly admitted there’s no monitoring of private hospitals because of which the latter resort to overcharging, which impacts the poor.

Earlier, two patient rights organisations urged the Centre to regulate rates charged by private hospitals, claiming large corporate chains earn Rs 22 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per bed annually after expenses and taxes. The Jan Swasthya Abhijan (JSA) and the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatment (WGA) have sought urgent government intervention, stating patients face excessive and arbitrary charges for treatment, medicines and consumables in private nursing homes. The demand comes amid renewed scrutiny of charges for medicines, medical devices and other services billed by private hospitals, which have been found to be excessive since April this year by a state regulator, an industry body and the Supreme Court.

“India lacks an effective nation-wide system to regulate what private hospitals can charge patients for procedures, services, medicines and consumables”, the JSA and the WTA informed the government. This is very much true but more than blaming the system, it needs to be stated that both the Centre and states are not inclined in monitoring the private medical centres. There is no regulation in ensuring that many such hospitals, which have received land at concessional rates, are reserving a section of beds for the economically weaker sections. This is the reality.

The JSA-WTA statement is significant and has been made at a crucial time as nursing home charges are beyond the reach of a section of the middle class. It rightly called on governments to immediately regulate maximum trade margins on medicines, medical devices and medical consumables and ensure caps on the charges levied by private hospitals for procedures, services and all sorts of treatment.

The court, responding to two petitions seeking caps on medicine costs, had noted that MRP of an essential cancer drug was Rs 27,000 when the price to a retailer was just Rs 2700. Suggesting not just private healthcare centres but medicine manufacturing companies are minting money with the government remaining a silent spectator.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed the Union government to constitute a high-powered committee within two weeks to address unethical practices adopted by pharma companies, including offering freebies to doctors to influence them into prescribing specific branded, expensive drugs and ‘irrational’ medication. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta issued the directions while hearing a PIL filed by the Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association of India and two others.

The big question is whether this situation would be allowed to continue. Private hospitals need to be brought under extant rules and there should be a cap on how much they can charge for private wards, normal beds and surgeries, medicines and other consumables. Unless there is a regulatory framework, a section of business houses would continue setting up such hospitals and reap enormous profits. Fortunately, some states have set up such regulatory bodies where patients can approach for over payment by hospitals.

In the present system, healthcare has been allowed to be a tradeable commodity, which must concern doctors. The lackadaisical governance allows owners of private hospitals to charge at their sweet will, knowing fully well there would be no obstacle or hindrance to their unfettered profit-making apparatus.

At a time when disease control has become a prime necessity, the expensive treatment for heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and cancers are accumulating faster than the system is clearing them. Primary prevention, early diagnosis and an effective management at an early stage is the key. Unfortunately, due to lack of awareness and treatment facilities as well as costs of healthcare, this is not adhered to.

A study found mean annual out-of-pocket spending of Rs 3.3 lakh per cancer patient, more than the country’s entire per capita income. Even cheap chronic metabolic diseases bleed families slowly. It also found that one in five diabetes patients are incurring catastrophic costs, relative to their personal finances, on routine medicines and tests. As against this, China has been successful in controlling non-communicable diseases though it and India largely carry large burdens of tobacco use, hypertension and other metabolic risks. Comparable international estimates place out-of-pocket spending at around 32% in China, 10% in Thailand, 37% in Malaysia compared with 43% in India.

Under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, ceiling prices of 3482 medicines were freed, of which 1924 are diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular drugs. But these medicines, classified as scheduled (essential) drugs represent about 18% of the domestic pharma retail market, which is valued at around Rs 3 lakh crore, and most are outside this cap. It’s essential that a larger number of drugs, 30%-odd be brought under the ambit of essential drugs so that ordinary citizens can get them at affordable prices. A healthy citizenry will help build a healthier, more productive nation.

There are all sorts of talks and plans for India to become Vikshit Bharat by 2047 but there is very little focus on affordability of medicines and proper healthcare to the economically weaker sections spread all over the country. In view of the high costs of private healthcare, it is time for the government to chart out an action plan in this regard so that the poor, specially those living in backward and remote areas, are not deprived of their right to health. Additionally, India needs stronger manufacturing oversight, independent laboratory testing and prompt regulatory enforcement. (INFA)