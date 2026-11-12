Rishi-Sufi tradition places humanity above divisions, dialogue above discord: LG

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that the universal human vision of the Rishi-Sufi tradition places humanity above divisions and dialogue above discord.

While inaugurating the Veshow Festival in Kulgam, the LG described the Veshow Literary Festival as a modern expression of this living legacy and a celebration of ideas, creativity and future possibilities.

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Highlighting the influence of the Rishi-Sufi tradition, Sinha recalled the contributions of Lalleshwari, Nund Rishi, Sayyid Hussain Simnani and other saints and thinkers who laid the foundations of compassion, simplicity, brotherhood and spiritual awakening in the region.

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The LG said the festival has emerged as a symbol of the intellectual, literary and cultural consciousness of J&K.

In his address to scholars, writers, poets, artists and literary enthusiasts, Sinha said that since its launch in 2023, the festival has evolved into a vibrant and widely recognised forum for dialogue, creativity and cultural exchange.

"The growing participation of writers and readers demonstrates that ideas and creative expression transcend geographical boundaries," he said.

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The LG said that Kulgam district represents a unique cultural tradition where spirituality, creativity, nature and humanity have long coexisted in harmony.

Sinha appreciated the festival's unique design, which brings together literature, art, heritage and livelihood. Besides literary discussions and book launches, the festival showcases traditional craftsmanship and cultural heritage, including an antique village highlighting the region's history and traditions.

"In this festival, books, art, and livelihood stand together, conveying the message that, along with dialogue with writers and poets, book launches, and mutual discussion, the craftsmanship of artisans will also be showcased. Between these two is an antique village, a symbol of our heritage. I hope everyone will leave having learned something from one another," he said.

The LG also proposed a five-point agenda for the future growth of the festival. These include the creation of a "Veshow Archive" to document oral traditions, folk tales and folk poetry; the use of modern language technologies to promote multilingual translations; expansion of mobile libraries to remote villages; integration of the festival with tourism, handicrafts and homestays; and establishment of a "Veshow Writers' Residency" to attract authors and poets from across the country.

"We must connect the Veshow Festival directly with tourism and handicrafts. By leveraging the branding of the festival, homestays and offbeat destinations in the region can be promoted. This festival must be transformed into a cultural movement," he said.

Sinha also encouraged youth to use digital platforms and podcasts to document and promote the stories, traditions, literature and crafts of Kulgam.

The LG expressed confidence that the festival would inspire young minds, support artisans and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's emergence as a national cultural hub.

"Let us preserve the rich heritage, promote culture, and shape a new Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the 'Keepers of Veshow Heritage'. He also visited the Exhibition on Veshow Traditions and released the Festival Magazine.