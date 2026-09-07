Rise of a brave Global Hindu

Bhagwat's conquest of the West with love

Tarun Vijay

tarunvijay55555@gmail.com

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's mission to the USA and Canada created an ideological storm, which can be termed as the conquest of the West by a Hindu leader with love and compassion. There could not have been a better global celebration of the RSS in its centenary year.

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His Madison Square Garden speech in New York delivered a message of harmony, brotherhood, and universal oneness, echoing the words of Swami Vivekananda spoken in Chicago on September 11, 1893. For many of us, Mohan Bhagwat is the second Vivekananda, conquering the Western world with his words of wisdom while spreading the calmness and serenity of eternal Sanatan Dharma. It felt like a sunrise accompanied by the refreshing air of togetherness and the flowering of multiple thoughts in the universal garden of oneness. He explained that RSS stands for "Rising to Serve Society."

The initial noise of opposition was raised by those in various positions of authority-people who were empowered and had the mandate to unite individuals, but who instead preferred to have acid on their tongues, divide society, and demanded bans on the programme. In such a situation, seeing violent words hurled at a peace and oneness event, any cowardly community would have stayed home to watch online instead.

Instead, the brave and strong-willed Hindus of America-alongside people of a thousand faiths, colors, and ideologies spanning churches, gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and synagogues-trashed the opposition of the intellectually bankrupt enemies of freedom of thought. They stood their ground and made Bhagwat's Universal Oneness event a global success.

As Ashok Singhal, the commander of the Ayodhya movement, used to say-thanks to the Babri Masjid Action Committee and Shahabuddins, the speed and success of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were only accelerated. Similarly, the opponents of Bhagwat's speech on humanity's oneness and brotherhood in New York helped turn his presence into a globally watched and appreciated mega-event.

He spoke of nothing entirely new. All that he said were echoes from the past, when Vedic rishis chanted Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("the world is one family") and Aa No Bhadrah Kratavo Yantu Vishwatah ("let noble thoughts come to us from all directions"). We never closed our doors and windows; we accepted other viewpoints and other paths of faith as easily and calmly as the morning breeze coming from all directions.

Those were the times when Western people were busy in crusades or burning the personified icon of truth, Joan of Arc, twice to ensure she would not rise again from the ashes. Columbus was savagely annihilating the real owners of America-the American Indians-by brutally killing them to extract gold from their teeth and force them to accept Christianity.

Here in Bharat, we were attacked, killed, and forcibly converted by people who believed in exclusivity and condemned all those who did not adhere to their way of life and worship.

Yet no Hindu ever changed their views; they kept their faith unshaken and adhered to Sanatana Dharma. Even in the most trying circumstances-such as those prevailing in Pakistan and Bangladesh under intolerant Islamic regimes-Hindus, shrinking in number every day, continue to chant universal brotherhood and wellness mantras: sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramaya...

They have never accepted the new ways of invaders and their hateful followers, who curse others while declaring themselves "peaceful," shouting, "Curse on you, let our god destroy you and your god."

That is the difference between us-the followers of the Universal Oneness of Sanatan Hindu Dharma since time immemorial-and the rowdy crowds of the newly born Mamdanis.

Mohan Bhagwat was at his eloquent best when he spoke at Madison Square Garden and in Canada.

The audience comprised people from various streams of thought, views, faiths, cultures, and ways of living. Yet, they were all bound to the single sutra of humanity: let us move ahead as one family, let the flowers of togetherness fragrance our lives, let us love every stream of life, and let us create a world without hatred and wars.

Bhagwat, like a spiritual Vivekananda, narrated the story of "three feet of patience" and instilled hope in hopeless, disillusioned people. Life is beautiful; do not destroy it with jealousies and impatience. Work calmly to find the gold mine of love and joy. That was his message.

We have lived this message in our everyday lives. In spite of facing severe political and ideological apartheid, in spite of seeing all doors of opportunities closed to us and membership of institutions barred for RSS members-until recently, when government rules banned every employee from joining the RSS, RSS journalists were denied accreditation by Government agencies, and we were banned twice-the assaults on assertive and firm Hindus by everyone from Qasim to the Congress party continued unabated. Ultimately, we won, and the people gave us a mandate to create a new Bharat ie app 18 percent of the world population.

That is why we believe in Satyameva Jayate-truth alone triumphs.

The ilk of Mamdani plundered and marauded people, destroyed our temples, massacred cities, and left signatures soaked in blood and gore.

Conversely, RSS volunteers establish hospitals, blood banks, organisations to help people with disabilities, schools, hostels, physical fitness centres, and village self-reliance centres. They serve slum dwellers with night schools and dispensaries, run student organisations focused on patriotism and discipline, support scientific bodies to encourage research and innovation, and foster media and literature centres in almost all recognised languages of Bharat. We have among us the best AI experts, cybersecurity wizards, doctors, and paramedical staff-and every single person shares one aim: to serve Bharat and do something good for every Indian.

You can abuse the sun or oppose it, but you cannot stop it from rising every day for the good of all humanity. That's the RSS story in one line. Repeated by Mohan Bhagwat in USA and Canada.