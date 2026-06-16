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Home / Videos / ‘Rise in J&K 2026’ Exhibition to Showcase Innovation, Development & Youth Engagement: MP Khatana

‘Rise in J&K 2026’ Exhibition to Showcase Innovation, Development & Youth Engagement: MP Khatana

    Ahead of the three-day “Rise in J&K 2026” exhibition, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana on Monday outlined the vision and objectives of the event, describing it as a platform to showcase innovation, technological advancements, developmental achievements,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the three-day “Rise in J&K 2026” exhibition, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana on Monday outlined the vision and objectives of the event, describing it as a platform to showcase innovation, technological advancements, developmental achievements, and citizen engagement in Jammu and Kashmir. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar from June 17 to 19 and is expected to witness participation from government departments, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, innovators, and civil society representatives.

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