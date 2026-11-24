Srinagar, Nov 24: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its "good work", and said it was a benchmark for the rest of the country.

Rijiju's comments came after he visited the revered Baba Reshi shrine in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir district.

"I am very fortunate and also very happy. This shrine of Hazrat Baba Payam-ud-Din Reshi, known by the name Baba Reshi, is a very famous and spiritually renowned place.

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"And through our Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, the way this entire complex has been built, and the main area of Baba Reshi where we offer dua, where we pray, the main place called the sanctum sanctorum, from the inside to the outside, I have seen how it has been constructed. It is commendable; they have done a wonderful job," Union Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju told reporters.

He lauded the J-K Waqf Board for its work on the renovation of the shrine, as well as the Hazratbal shrine here and in the fields of education, health and social work.

"I have said before that no other waqf board in India has done more splendid work than this. So, all the other waqf boards in our country definitely need to take some inspiration, learn something and take a lesson from all the good work the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has done," he said.

The minister added that every waqf board in India should do good work.

"Since I am the Chairman of the Central Waqf Council myself, we will call a meeting as well, because I want all state waqf boards to function well. The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has worked beyond my imagination, beyond what I had thought," he said, and congratulated its chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi.

Moving forward, the minister added, I will coordinate and provide whatever help and encouragement is possible.

"They have done a great job generating revenue from waqf properties and assets by planning well, and putting that revenue to work for the people," he said.

To a question about whether any step is being considered to send the waqf employees for the Haj pilgrimage like other government employees, Rijiju said the government will definitely give an opportunity to the people working for waqf.

"We want them to get a chance too. India has a Hajj quota; having just returned from Saudi Arabia, I spoke with the minister of Hajj and Umrah there. I discussed with him that it would be good if India's quota is increased.

"Within that quota, we send some employees, and we would like to give waqf personnel a chance in the future as well," he added. (Agencies)