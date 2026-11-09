Rijiju attends Hajj Conference in  Saudi Arabia, stresses pilgrims' welfare

DUBAI, Nov 9: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the inaugural ceremony of the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, reaffirming India's commitment to pilgrims' welfare and the successful conduct of Hajj 2027.

"Strengthening the Indiaâ€“Saudi Arabia partnership with a shared commitment to the welfare of pilgrims & the successful conduct of #Hajj2027," Rijiju said in a post on X.

The minister, accompanied by Consul General of India in Jeddah Fahad Suri and Joint Secretary (Hajj) Mohd Afzal, also participated in the official meeting of heads of delegation on Sunday, chaired by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.

According to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, Rijiju conveyed India's appreciation for the Saudi leadership's "continued commitment to pilgrims' welfare" and reaffirmed the "strong India-Saudi partnership" during the ministerial conference.

Rijiju also joined other visiting ministers in an interaction with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, the Indian mission said. (PTI)