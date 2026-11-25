Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today urged Waqf Boards across the country to emulate the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's work in shrine redevelopment and education.

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Rijiju made the remarks after visiting Baba Payamuddin Reshi Shrine near Tangmarg in Baramulla district, where he inaugurated newly constructed infrastructure.

Praising the redevelopment of the shrine complex, Rijiju said the J&K Waqf Board had done commendable work and other boards should draw inspiration from its initiatives. "The way this entire complex has been built through our Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is praiseworthy. They have done truly magnificent work," he said.

"No other Waqf Board in India has done more splendid work than this. It is very important for all other Waqf Boards in the country to take inspiration and draw lessons from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board," he added.

Referring to the board's work in education and healthcare, Rijiju said initiatives benefiting ordinary people and the youth of Kashmir deserved encouragement and support. He also said he was considering extending opportunities to Waqf employees and Imams in India's Hajj delegations.

"I am definitely thinking that those working for the Waqf, including all the Imams, should also get an opportunity," he said.

Rijiju said he had spoken to Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah about increasing India's Hajj quota and expressed hope that Waqf employees would also get opportunities in future.

Praising Andrabi and her team, he said they had already planned and undertaken several initiatives and his role was to encourage their work. "I just want to encourage them from behind. They are doing the work very well," he said.

The Minister said he had also visited Bibi Halima College of Nursing and acknowledged the board's initiatives in the education and healthcare sectors.