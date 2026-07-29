New Delhi, Jul 29: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused opposition parties of trying to divert attention from the anti-paper leak Bill by talking about unrelated issues during the debate in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju said opposition leaders were busy doing politics during the debate and that he hoped that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi would speak on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the House on Wednesday.

A discussion on the Bill began in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with the government describing it as a reaffirmation of its commitment to safeguard the welfare of students.

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The opposition, however, hit out at the Modi government over the lathi-charge on protesters during the CJP-led July 20 march to Parliament, saying every blow hurt the government's prestige more than the backs of the youth.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Rijiju said, "Congress leaders did not speak on the Bill at all. They were only doing politics. We hope Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will speak on the Bill today."

"Such an important Bill is being discussed, but they are trying to divert attention by talking about unrelated issues and politicising it," he said.

"This is a very good Bill brought in response to the demands of students. The prime minister has taken a major decision and it has instilled new confidence among the students. If the Congress has any suggestions on the examination system, it is free to share them," he said.

The minister alleged that opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, spoke on unrelated issues during the debate.

"You heard Priyanka Gandhi yesterday. She spoke entirely outside the scope of the Bill. All the other opposition MPs also spoke on issues outside the (purview of the) Bill and not about the Bill," he said.

Rijiju said he hoped that Gandhi would devote a part of his speech to the Bill on Wednesday.

"I especially expect Rahul Gandhi to speak on the Bill today. Even if he speaks for 20 or 30 minutes, at least five minutes should be devoted to the Bill. It is such an important piece of legislation and not speaking on it is not appropriate," he said.

Rijiju also criticised Gandhi's choice of words in his political attacks, saying public discourse should remain civil.

"Rahul Gandhi is using all kinds of undemocratic and very abusive language, which is not in keeping with the correct discourse in a parliamentary democracy. One must use civilised and soft language.

"We may differ with each other, but the kind of abusive and demeaning language Rahul ji uses is not good for democracy and not good for our country," the minister said. (Agencies)