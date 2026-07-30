Rights lost on Aug 5, 2019 can’t be retrieved by protests: Bukhari

*J&K need to engage in dialogue with Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that “the rights Jammu and Kashmir lost on August 5, 2019, cannot be regained through protests or confrontation, but only through consultation and a well-defined roadmap.”

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“Apni Party would always support any party that raises genuine demands such as the restoration of statehood, Articles 370 and 35A, the release of prisoners, the creation of job opportunities, and other pressing public issues,” Bukhari said while responding to questions from reporters following an event held at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

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The event was organised to extend a warm welcome to a group of political and social leaders and activists from Sopore.

Bukhari said, “August 5 is a dark day for Jammu and Kashmir, and it will remain a dark day until our rights are restored. The restoration of these rights should be pursued through dialogue, consultation, and a well-defined roadmap.”

He said that the government of India must talk with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in order to address their genuine demands and grievances and to bridge the existing trust deficit.

Replying to a question about PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks at Jantar Mantar, where she said, “Kashmir Mein Tou Banta Hai,” while justifying the use of violence against Kashmiri protesters, and her subsequent apology, Bukhari said, “Since Mehbooba Mufti has apologised for her offensive remarks at Jantar Mantar, the matter should end there.”

During the joining event, senior leader Dilawar Mir, welcomed the new entrants and said, “Sopore has long been a place of historical and political significance in Jammu and Kashmir.” He stressed that “its importance must be restored.”

He said that the youth have an important role to play for reclaiming the historical and political significance of the Sopore.

“The biggest challenge before us is to ensure a better future for our younger generation. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard their future and create opportunities that enable them to build a better and more prosperous life,” he said.

The prominent leaders and activists who joined Apni Party today included Mohammad Ramzan Malik, Irshad Ahmad Ganai, Javaid Mohd Mir and others.