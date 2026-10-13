Ridham, Kapil shineat National Swimming C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Jammu swimmers Ridham Anand and Kapil Gupta bagged a combined haul of nine medals, including eight gold and one bronze, at the 3rd Strategic Swimming National Championship held in New Delhi.

Representing Jammu and Kashmir, Ridham Anand clinched four gold medals, while Kapil Gupta also secured four gold and one bronze medal. The championship was organised by the Strategic Swimming Federation of India (SSFI) at the Aqua Fitness Association Swimming Pool, KV AGCR, Karkardooma, Delhi.

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Both swimmers were part of the 13-member Jammu and Kashmir contingent fielded by the Jammu and Kashmir Strategic Swimming Association (J&KSSA).