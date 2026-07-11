Ride-sharing man dies of self immolation, sparks protests on Nepal streets & Parliament

KATHMANDU, Jul 10 : The death of a 25-year-old man, who allegedly self-immolated in front of a Nepal government office here, sparked massive protests both inside Parliament and on the streets with youths demanding an impartial investigation into the incident on Friday.

The protests have prompted the government to form a probe committee to investigate the matter.

Ganesh Nepali, who earned livelihood through ride-sharing two-wheeler, was fined NR 1,000 after Kathmandu Metropolitan Police locked his motorbike for parking in a public place in front of the Passport Office on Thursday.

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According to eyewitnesses, after a verbal dispute with the police, he suddenly poured petrol from his bike and set himself on fire. The police intervened and attempted to put out the fire, however, he suffered major burn injuries.

Nepali was taken to Kathmandu's Bir Hospital, where he succumbed to burn injuries early Friday morning, according to hospital sources.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan Police, in a statement, said that "the tragic incident happened as we tried to implement traffic regulation."

After the Balendra Shah-led government came to power in March this year, it has imposed strict traffic regulations and proposed high fines for traffic violators. The move has drawn sharp criticism in social media.

Nepali's death sparked protests in the streets as well as in Parliament.

In the National Assembly, Nepali Communist Party lawmaker Bishnu Bahadur Bishwakarma blamed the administration's high-handedness for the tragedy. "This cruel government, which compelled a citizen to commit suicide, has no right to remain in power," he said.

"The government has failed to protect the lives of its citizens," said Basana Thapa, chief whip of Nepali Congress speaking in the House of Representatives.

Soon after the news of Nepali's death broke, hundreds of youths gathered at Maitighar Mandala in front of Singhdurbar Secretariat, shouting slogans demanding the prime minister's resignation.

Protesters accused the state machinery of being completely insensitive toward the poor and the working class and demanded an impartial and independent investigation into the incident.

According to Home Ministry sources, a five-member probe committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Govinda Thapaliya has been formed to investigate into the incident involving self-immolation of the rider. (PTI)