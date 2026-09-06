Rich tribute paid to Rishi Kumar Koushal on 100th Birth Anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 5: The 100th birth anniversary of veteran RSS leader and senior public figure, late Rishi Kumar Koushal was observed with great reverence and enthusiasm in Reasi today.

A series of programmes were held in which services of Koushal were highlighted.

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The centenary celebrations commenced at Rishi Kumar Koushal Chowk, Reasi, where a commemorative programme was organized to mark the occasion.

The programme was graced by Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), BJP J&K, as chief guest while Dr Vipin Koushal, former Medical Superintendent PGI Chandigarh, Yograj Mengi, RSS Reasi Veteran, Rohit Dubey, BJP president Reasi along with members of Koushal family, distinguished personalities, social workers, political representatives and people from different walks of life were also present on this occasion.

Paying rich tributes to Rishi Kumar Koushal, Ashok Koul recalled his decades of dedicated service to the nation, society and the organizational movement.

He highlighted his simplicity, discipline, commitment to public welfare and his unwavering dedication to the values he stood for.

The celebrations were followed by a remembrance and tribute programme at Sanatan Dharam Sabha Hall, Reasi, where family members, dignitaries and admirers came together to remember the life and contributions of Rishi Kumar Koushal.

Members of the Koushal family, particularly Raman Koushal, ex-Vice President J&K Bank, expressed gratitude to all those who joined the tribute paying function to the revered leader.