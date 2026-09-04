Rich Pak woman acquitted in drug case over 2024 road accident that killed father, daughter

KARACHI, Sept 4: A wealthy Pakistani woman who was accused of driving under the influence of drugs and killing a father-daughter duo in a road accident that sparked widespread public outrage, was acquitted by a Karachi court on Friday for lack of evidence.

Natasha Danish, wife of a prominent businessman, was accused of hitting a motorcycle with her SUV on Karachi's Karsaz Road on August 19, 2024, killing 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna Arif and injuring three others.

The accident drew widespread attention on social media and television channels, with videos showing Danish appearing disoriented after the crash triggering a debate over whether wealthy and influential people are treated differently under Pakistan's justice system.

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On Friday, the judicial magistrate (East) heard the drug case against Danish and acquitted her, saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against her.

Defence lawyer Barrister Fawad Ali Khichi said no traces of any substance were found in Danish's medical examination report.

Danish had earlier been acquitted in the murder case filed over the deaths after the victims' families entered into a "compromise" with her in October 2024.

The agreement between the affected families and the accused was again presented before the court on Friday to confirm her acquittal in the murder case.

Barrister Uzair Ghouri, who represented the bereaved families, said the families had forgiven Danish in the name of Allah.

He denied that the family had received a large amount of 'Diyat' in exchange for forgiving her.

Under Pakistan's Sharia laws, Diyat, commonly known as blood money, is the financial compensation paid by an offender or their family to a victim or the victim's heirs for death, physical injury, or property damage.

The case had become a focal point of public anger in Pakistan, particularly because the victims came from a lower-middle-class background while Danish belonged to a wealthy business family. (PTI)