Rhythm Of LIfe

Dr Rekha jad

rekhajad1969@gmail.com

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Among my favourite contemporary writers, Fredrik Backman holds a special place. His novel Anxious People is a poignant portrayal of human fragility, emotional chaos, and the quiet ways in which people keep one another afloat despite their own struggles.

While reading it, I came across a thought — almost a passing fact, yet a striking metaphor — that stayed with me. One of the characters compares life to certain species of sharks, such as the Great White Shark, Shortfin Mako Shark, and Whale Shark, creatures that must keep moving incessantly because only motion allows water to flow over their gills and supply oxygen. If they stop for too long, they suffocate.

It is not merely a biological truth; it is an apt metaphor for human life.

Many of us keep ourselves in constant motion — not always out of ambition, but often to outrun loneliness, grief, emptiness, or the fear of ageing. Motion becomes emotional survival; busyness, a shield against purposelesness., perhaps human existence mirrors this truth..

Nida fazli s words resonate and strike a chord..

Chalte rehte hain ke chalna hai

Musaafir ka naseeb”

Life demands movement. Obstacles, heartbreaks, and hardships are inevitable, yet stagnation can often prove more dangerous than struggle itself. Like still water gathering moss and losing its clarity, a life trapped in despair can begin to choke on its own stillness. Only what flows remains fresh, resilient, and alive.

Life, however, is never linear. It rises and falls like a roller coaster, while the pendulum of time swings ceaselessly between joy and grief, fortune and adversity. Through all its oscillations, the only way forward is to keep moving — to sway with its rhythm rather than resist it.

And yet, there are seasons when being that shark feels unbearable — when the endless swimming against life’s currents leaves one exhausted, overwhelmed, and weary. In such moments, the soul does not crave movement; it craves stillness.

And perhaps that, too, is part of living.

For pausing is not defeat, nor is resting a sign of surrender. Even the fiercest tides retreat before they return stronger. True strength lies not only in relentless motion, but in knowing when to stop, gather breath, and heal.

Unlike sharks, human beings are not doomed by stillness. We can pause, reflect, mend, and begin again.

And perhaps we are also like rivers.

Brooks merge into streams, streams into rivers, and rivers continue their journey — winding through hills, carving valleys, crossing gorges, carrying both burdens and beauty alike. They do not stop until they meet the ocean. And when they finally merge into that vastness, all turbulence dissolves into stillness, becoming one with its calm, depth, and eternity.

Perhaps that is life’s deepest truth: to keep moving when we must, to rest when we need, and to trust that one day all our storms and struggles will find their ocean of peace.